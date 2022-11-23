Police searching for suspects in attempted Dauphin County carjacking

The suspects were described as men in their teens or early 20s wearing dark clothing. One of the men allegedly displayed a handgun.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township police are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking.

According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 10:20 p.m. a group of three men attempted to commit a carjacking in the area of Harrisburg and Hanshue Streets.

The suspects were described as men in their teens or early 20s wearing dark clothing.

One of the suspects allegedly displayed a handgun.

The victim was able to avoid the carjacking and leave the area, according to police.