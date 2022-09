The York City Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting at 8:38 p.m. Saturday night.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured or killed.