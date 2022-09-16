Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect

On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car that struck another driver.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident.

On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.

The suspect's car is shown in the below photo. It was captured on video surveillance in Derry Township after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and the public's help has been requested in an effort to identify the suspects.