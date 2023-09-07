Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead on Saturday night.
First responders were called to the 200 block of South 17th Street on Saturday around 9 p.m. for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
At the scene, first responders tried to help the victim but he was already deceased.
Police say the dark-colored 2005-2006 BMW X5 SUV fled the area after it struck the person.
During their investigation, officers found surveillance footage of the vehicle involved.
Fatal hit-and-run suspect vehicle
Police say the vehicle will have extensive front/grille damage.
It was last seen traveling east on Derry Street.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.