Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Harrisburg

Police say the vehicle is a dark-colored 2005-2006 BMW X5 SUV.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead on Saturday night.

First responders were called to the 200 block of South 17th Street on Saturday around 9 p.m. for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

At the scene, first responders tried to help the victim but he was already deceased.

Police say the dark-colored 2005-2006 BMW X5 SUV fled the area after it struck the person.

During their investigation, officers found surveillance footage of the vehicle involved.

Fatal hit-and-run suspect vehicle

Police found footage of the striking vehicle.

Police say the vehicle will have extensive front/grille damage.

It was last seen traveling east on Derry Street.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

