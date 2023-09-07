Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Harrisburg

Police say the vehicle is a dark-colored 2005-2006 BMW X5 SUV.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead on Saturday night.

First responders were called to the 200 block of South 17th Street on Saturday around 9 p.m. for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

At the scene, first responders tried to help the victim but he was already deceased.

Police say the dark-colored 2005-2006 BMW X5 SUV fled the area after it struck the person.

During their investigation, officers found surveillance footage of the vehicle involved.

Police say the vehicle will have extensive front/grille damage.

It was last seen traveling east on Derry Street.