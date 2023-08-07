Outdoor street dining returns to Harrisburg for Second Saturdays

Parts of Second Street were closed for car, and allowed for restaurants to expand outdoor seating options for customers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Downtown Harrisburg saw a different type of traffic, Saturday afternoon.

People throughout the area flocked to Second Street, as the city kicked off Second Saturdays for local restaurants.

“It’s nice to sit with your friends on such a gorgeous day and not have to worry about everyone driving on through here," said Scott Sealover, who came out to Harrisburg for drinks with his friends.

Parts of Second Street were blocked off for cars, which allowed people to park in seats and enjoy the best food and drinks local restaurants have to offer.

“All of the streets in Center City, Manhattan are like this, so why not bring that to Harrisburg as well," said Jennifer Starsinic, who was went out with her family for Second Saturdays. "I wish they would do this more often.”

What started as a way for businesses to stay open during the pandemic has taken on a life of its own, and has brought more money and foot traffic to Downtown Harrisburg during the summer.

Restaurant managers up and down Second Street said they were anticipating the crowds to make their way downtown.

“When you have outside seating like this, you can double what you’re selling at one point in time, both in alcohol sales and food sales," said Greg Dietrich, the executive chef at Lovedrafts.

Beyond helping boost revenue for their businesses, managers said Second Saturdays bring a unique atmosphere to Harrisburg.

“Even just sidewalk traffic and giving downtown a buzz is something that’s worth having, even if it doesn’t translate directly to your restaurant.”