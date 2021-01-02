Police investigating Friday night shooting in York that left one person injured

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured last Friday in York.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Grantley Street, according to York City Police.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries, police say. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police by phone at (717) 849-2204 or (717) 846-1234 or by email at dbaez@yorkcity.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.