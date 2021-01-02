Police investigating Friday night shooting in York that left one person injured

A 33-year-old male victim was found with multiple gunshot injuries around 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Grantley St., police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured last Friday in York.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Grantley Street, according to York City Police.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries, police say. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.