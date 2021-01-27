Police: One person injured in Lancaster shooting overnight

A 25-year-old man was shot in the torso while standing inside a home in the area of Pearl and Second streets, police say. He is in stable condition.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in the area of Pearl and Second streets.

The incident occurred around 12:46 a.m., police say.

Officers responding to the scene were told a person had been shot. They were directed to a home on the 800 block of Second St., where they found a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso inside the home.

The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition, police say.

Police say they located spent shell casings on the road at the scene and found evidence of bullet impacts at the home where the victim was found. Evidence suggests the assailant or assailants were outside the home and fired shots into the residence, where the victim was struck, police say.

Detectives at the scene also spoke with additional people that were inside the home at the time of the incident, police say.

Police say they are still looking for additional information, witnesses, evidence, and potential video surveillance locations. No suspects have been identified at this time, according to police.