Police investigating overnight shooting that left 1 person dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting.

On Saturday, shortly after 1 a.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were called to the 900 block of South Duke Street for a reported shooting.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to their initial investigation findings, police say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police will give updates later.