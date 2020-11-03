Cumberland County man accused of writing bad checks

Shawn Ogelvee is accused of theft by deception after remotely depositing fraudulent checks into his account at a credit union in 2018.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old Lower Allen Township man was arrested Sunday for writing a pair of bad checks in 2018, police say.

Shawn Ogelvee was charged after a check for $957 was remotely deposited into his account at Members First Federal Credit Union on August 29, 2018, according to Lower Allen Township Police. Less than an hour later, another remote check deposit was completed with the same check number, now in the amount of $972, police say.

Both checks were returned as counterfeit on August 30, police say.

The credit union sent Ogelvee a certified 10-day demand letter, but it was returned unclaimed, police say. Charges of theft by deception were then filed, but Ogelvee failed to show up for his hearing.