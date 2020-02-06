Police seek to identify suspects in fraud case at Lower Allen Township Weis Markets store

The suspects are accused of purchasing $2,700 worth of groceries and gift cards with checks that have since been returned as counterfeit, police say.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are trying to identify three people believed to be involved in a suspected fraud case that occurred May 23 at a Weis Markets store on Lowther Road.

Police say the pictured suspects purchased $2,724.35 worth of groceries and gift cards with three checks, which have since been returned as counterfeit.

The suspects allegedly left the store in a red Mazda.

It is believed they engaged in similar activities at other Weis Markets stores in the area, police say.