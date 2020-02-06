Police seek to identify suspects in fraud case at Lower Allen Township Weis Markets store

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are trying to identify three people believed to be involved in a suspected fraud case that occurred May 23 at a Weis Markets store on Lowther Road.
Police say the pictured suspects purchased $2,724.35 worth of groceries and gift cards with three checks, which have since been returned as counterfeit.
The suspects allegedly left the store in a red Mazda.
It is believed they engaged in similar activities at other Weis Markets stores in the area, police say.
Anyone who recognizes the actors or anyone with any information regarding these suspected crimes is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.