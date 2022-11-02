Police searching for man accused of soliciting sexual photos from 13-year-old

The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office approved charges against Ricky Weesner, 20, of Murray, Kentucky.

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office approved charges against a 20-year-old Kentucky man accused of sending explicit messages and photographs to a 13-year-old Millersburg girl.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) began investigating Ricky Weesner, 20, of Murray, Kentucky, after his victim's mother alerted them to inappropriate messages he was sending her daughter, police say.

Weesner had allegedly been communicating with the victim via Snapchat since Oct. 8.

According to police, the victim messaged him first, then asked immediately how old he was. He replied 20 before asking the same of her. He did not cease contact when she revealed that she was 13.

PSP allegedly found at least three messages where the victim repeated that she was 13.

According to police, when she asked Weesner if he cared about her age, he replied "no." He also allegedly asked the victim if she would date someone his age and said that she should date him.

Weesner and the victim continued to have regular inappropriate conversations. Police say these conversations included video and phone calls, chat messages and sexually explicit photographs from both parties.

The victim's mother saw the notifications from Weesner on the victim's phone and questioned the victim about them, which led to the mother calling Weesner on Snapchat and confronting him. He allegedly apologized for messaging the victim and the mother told him never to contact her daughter again. She then filed a report with the PSP Lykens station.