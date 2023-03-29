Pennsylvania man sentenced to over 3,000 years in jail for sex crimes against children

Matthew Perry, 44, from Greensboro was sentenced on Tuesday, March 28 after being convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children.

GREENSBORO, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to over 3,000 years in jail for sex crimes against children, according to Green County District Attorney David Russo.

Matthew Perry, 44, from Greensboro was sentenced on Tuesday, March 28 after being convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13.

Perry was found guilty following a four-day jury on Nov. 18, 2022, according to a Facebook post by the DA's office.

“I am proud to announce Matthew Perry would have to live for 3000 years in order to pay his debt to society, and now I would like to get back to fulfilling my promise to the people of cleaning up the corruption in Greene County," said Russo in the post.