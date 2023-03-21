Police: York County man arranged Uber, Lyft rides for 13-year-old girl so they could meet for sex

Trequan Santiago, 26, of Windsor, is charged with eight felonies and six misdemeanors, including statutory rape and human trafficking, Middletown Police say.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 26-year-old York County man is facing numerous charges after police say he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old Dauphin County girl.

Trequan Lemont Santiago, of Windsor, has been charged with eight felonies and three misdemeanors, including trafficking in individuals, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, interfering with custody of children, luring children into motor vehicle, and concealing the whereabouts of a child, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by Middletown Borough Police on March 13.

According to police, Santiago is accused of arranging transportation for the 13-year-old victim via ride-sharing apps to drive her from her home in Middletown to his home on the first block of East Main Street in Windsor.

He then had sex with the girl on numerous occasions, police claim.

Police began investigating on December 18, 2022, after the girl's family reported her missing, claiming she had left in an Uber or Lyft vehicle bound for York County the night before. Her family told police they believed she went there to meet a man she had been communicating with online through the Snapchat app, the complaint states.

Police obtained search warrants for Uber and Lyft and traced a phone number associated with the suspect's Snapchat account to Santiago, according to the complaint.

Police found that Santiago had sent the victim money using Cashapp, and after obtaining another search warrant, traced his account to his Windsor address.

The victim was located in Santiago's Windsor home on Dec. 21, according to police. Santiago was advised not to have any further contact with the victim, police said. His mother was also contacted and advised of the same.

On January 3, police say, the victim's family contacted police to report she had left home again and was once again with Santiago at his Windsor home. Police went to the home and found Santiago's mother, who led investigators to his bedroom. There, police say, Santiago and the victim were found in bed together.

In an interview with investigators, Santiago allegedly admitted to having sex with the girl on several occasions. Police say Santiago admitted to being aware of the girl's age and that he had ignored previous admonitions to stop contacting the girl.