Delaware County suspect wanted for attempted murder arrested in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Delaware County man wanted for attempted homicide was apprehended Thursday morning in Lancaster, police said.
Lamont Bost, of Darby, is accused of shooting a neighbor during a dispute on Wednesday, police said.
He fled from the scene before police arrived.
On Thursday, investigators learned Bost had fled to Lancaster and contacted the Lancaster Bureau of Police regarding his whereabouts.
Lancaster Police located and apprehended Bost on the 200 block of North Reservoir Street, police said.
He was taken into custody without incident.
"We would like to thank the officers of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police for their hard work and dedication," Darby Police said. "We’d also like to thank the Lancaster County Emergency Response team for their assistance in this arrest."