Pennsylvania man arrested for Maryland double murder

Steven M. Nolan, of Pennsylvania, is in custody for a double murder in Maryland Saturday night.

PYLESVILLE, Md. — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges in connection to the murder of two men and a dog in Maryland.

Steven M. Nolan, 53, is being held in a Pennsylvania jail pending extradition to Maryland.

The Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office says officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Scott Road in Pylesville just before 8:50 p.m. on July 1 for reports of a shooting.

Deputies found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. The victims, Timothy Wayne Witherite, 62, and David Joseph Oktavec, 70, both of Pylesville, and the family dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Pennsylvania State Police took Nolan into custody without incident about two hours later.

According to police, initial investigation indicates that Nolan shot Witherite in the home and shot Oktavec outside before fleeing the scene. Officers are still trying to determine a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.