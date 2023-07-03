State Police identify 2 responsible for at least 29 burglaries in Pennsylvania

State Police say they are still searching for Angel Hassan Rodriquez and an unidentified third suspect.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania State Police are one step closer to stopping a string of burglaries across the Commonwealth's eastern counties.

Troopers say they identified two suspects allegedly responsible for at least 29 burglaries in 10 different counties. A third suspect has not yet been identified.

The thieves allegedly targeted gas stations or smoke shops that housed skill/slot machines. The suspects would enter the stores by breaking the front glass door with a rock, police said. They would then kick open and/or jump on the machines to open the cash boxes.

The suspects allegedly sometimes also stole Newport cigarettes, lottery tickets and money from the cash register.

Troopers and police from multiple local departments worked together to identify Devon Lamar Norman and Angel Hassan Rodriguez as suspects. Officers say Norman was arrested on March 23. Rodriquez is not yet in custody, but State Police have an active warrant for his arrest.

Police believe the suspects may have committed additional similar burglaries in other areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and/or Delaware.