York County man pronounced dead after drowning in his swimming pool

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 71-year-old man died after drowning in his swimming pool over the weekend, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

According to the coroner, they responded to the 3000 block of Grandview Road in Penn Township around 7:45 p.m. on July 1 for a report of a drowning.

The coroner pronounced a 71-year-old man who lived at the home dead after he did not respond to resuscitative efforts.