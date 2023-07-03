x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

York County man pronounced dead after drowning in his swimming pool

The York County Coroner's Office says that a 71-year-old man died after drowning in his swimming pool over the weekend.
Credit: Pexels

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 71-year-old man died after drowning in his swimming pool over the weekend, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

According to the coroner, they responded to the 3000 block of Grandview Road in Penn Township around 7:45 p.m. on July 1 for a report of a drowning.

The coroner pronounced a 71-year-old man who lived at the home dead after he did not respond to resuscitative efforts. 

His identity, cause and manner of death will not be released until after the autopsy, which is scheduled for July 4 at 8 a.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Use of force justified in York according to York City Police Commissioner

Before You Leave, Check This Out