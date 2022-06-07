Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lancaster County, Harrisburg man charged with suspicion of driving under the influence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man was struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East on June 6, and was later sent to Lancaster General Hospital, according to East Lampeter Township Police.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Monday, Kyle Carter, 31, walked out of the parking lot of a Motel 6 into the path of a vehicle traveling in the right westbound lane, also according to police.
It was determined that Carter was struck by a black 2006 Volkswagen Touareg, operated by Lareese Dequan Howze, 25, of Harrisburg, police say.
Carter sustained a severe injury to his left leg and was transported to the hospital, police say.
Howze was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, police also stated.
The East Lampeter Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by Lafayette Fire Company and Lancaster EMS.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.