Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lancaster County, Harrisburg man charged with suspicion of driving under the influence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man was struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East on June 6, and was later sent to Lancaster General Hospital, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Monday, Kyle Carter, 31, walked out of the parking lot of a Motel 6 into the path of a vehicle traveling in the right westbound lane, also according to police.

It was determined that Carter was struck by a black 2006 Volkswagen Touareg, operated by Lareese Dequan Howze, 25, of Harrisburg, police say.

Carter sustained a severe injury to his left leg and was transported to the hospital, police say.

Howze was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, police also stated.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by Lafayette Fire Company and Lancaster EMS.