Police are investigating hit-and-run involving 14-year-old pedestrian in Lititz

The juvenile victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the Friday morning crash, police say.

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a 14-year-old pedestrian in Lancaster County.

It occurred Friday at 7:15 a.m. in Lititz, police say.

The 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing North Broad Street near Lititz Springs Park, according to Lititz Borough Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The suspect vehicle was traveling north-bound on North Broad Street, and is described as a light tan colored SUV driven by a woman, according to police. No other vehicle description is available.