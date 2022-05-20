Police are investigating hit-and-run involving 14-year-old pedestrian in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a 14-year-old pedestrian in Lancaster County.
It occurred Friday at 7:15 a.m. in Lititz, police say.
The 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing North Broad Street near Lititz Springs Park, according to Lititz Borough Police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The suspect vehicle was traveling north-bound on North Broad Street, and is described as a light tan colored SUV driven by a woman, according to police. No other vehicle description is available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393 or email Tips@LititzPD.org.