Pedestrian deaths on the rise across the commonwealth, officials urge you to be safe during Memorial Day weekend

According the Governor's Highway Safety Association, pedestrian deaths increased from 146 in 2020 to 186 in 2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Traffic deaths across Pennsylvania are on the rise.

In 2020, there was a total of 1,129 traffic deaths. Last year, that number increased to 1,230.

"It's hard to compare numbers to last year or even the year before simply because of COVID and everyone staying home," said Fritzi Schreffler, the Spokesperson for PennDOT.

According to the Governor's Highway Safety Association, pedestrian deaths are also spiking.

In 2020, there was 146 pedestrian deaths. Last year, it increased to 186.

"People are out more, they've got more active with the outdoors they aren't driving places," Schreffler said.

Schreffler says there are multiple reasons why these numbers are rising, "We look at everything that we can first from an ingenious standpoint. Are there an issue with the roads? Is there something that we can do to fix it?"

She says educating pedestrians and drivers also plays a role.

"Even though it says you have the right away to go ahead and cross, I wouldn't do it until your 100% sure that that vehicle is going to stop."

Despite the rise in gas prices, Schreffler expects drivers to be on the road traveling for the holiday.

She encourages you to be safe and aware.