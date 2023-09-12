Mechanicsburg man convicted in death of 5-month-old son

On March 19, 2020, Wesley Brunson killed his five-month-old son, Wesley, by forcibly asphyxiating him while the child's mother was away.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Following a six-day trial, a Mechanicsburg man has been convicted in the death of his five-month-old son.

A Cumberland County jury convicted Wesley Brunson of criminal homicide- murder in the third degree, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

The guilty sentence stems from the 2020 murder of his baby, Holden. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, on March 19, Brunson killed his son by forcibly asphyxiating him while the child's mother was out.

The act caused multiple traumatic injuries to Holden's brain and other internal organs, including his liver.

The verdict came after days of emotional testimony, including Holden's mother and grandmother.