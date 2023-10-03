One injured in York shooting, police responding

YORK, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a reported shooting in York County.
According to York County Emergency Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of W. Market Street. The surrounding streets are currently closed for investigation.
The York City Police Department is at the scene and investigating. One person was reportedly injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.
It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew at the scene and will provide additional updates as they are made available.