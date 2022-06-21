Police investigating armed robbery in Ephrata

Ephrata Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Turkey Hill located at 903 South State Street.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Turkey Hill located at 903 South State Street on June 20.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, just prior to closing, a man entered the store, displayed a handgun, tied the clerk’s hands behind her back, demanded the clerk provide instructions for opening the safe, and took cash from the change safe, according to police.

The man's face was covered by a neck gaiter and sunglasses, also according to police. He left the store through a side door.

The suspect's race is unknown, but he is described as 5’8” to 5’11," of average build, and was wearing dark clothing, police say.