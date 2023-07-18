Harrisburg man jailed, ordered to pay restitution for aggravated identity theft

Amisial Elveus, 32, allegedly stole other people's credit card information and used it to pay for gasoline fill-ups on multiple occasions, prosecutors said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve two years in prison followed by 12 months of probation for aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Tuesday.

Amisial Elveus, 32, was sentenced last week in U.S. Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania by District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, Karam said.

According to Karam, Elveus unlawfully obtained credit card account numbers belonging to other people, used the information to code credit cards, and then used those cards to pay for gasoline fill-ups for multiple vehicles on multiple occasions at a GIANT gas station on Union Deposit Road.

The alleged crimes took place between July and November of 2020, Karam said.

Elveus was arrested at the Giant on Nov. 6, 2020, while in the process of filling cars with gas that he paid for with a fraudulently encoded credit card, Karam said.

Judge Wilson also ordered Elveus to pay restitution in the amount of $32,227.71.