Chester County DA's Office: Manheim man facing attempted murder charge after stabbing Coatesville City Police Officer

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old Manheim man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a Coatesville City Police Officer multiple times, authorities said.

On Friday, two police officers were responding to a reported theft by an employee at a Turkey Hill store in Coatesville, when Michael White attacked one of the officers with a fixed curved-blade knife, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The officer, a 35-year veteran law enforcement officer, suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and face and was taken to Reading Hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to be released today, officials said.

White, the Turkey Hill employee accused of theft, allegedly told police he would return the money he had just stolen, $200, along with $3,000 he had stolen over the last months and had in a safe in his home. The officers told White he was free to go get the money.

According to the district attorney's office, after their "calm and professional" conversation that was witnessed by others, one of the officers shook White's hand and then White shoved the officer and stabbed him multiple times.

White was arrested immediately and taken into custody.