Man wanted by State Police for involvement in Dauphin County three-vehicle crash, fleeing the scene

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who was reportedly involved in a Dauphin County crash and then fled the scene.

On Aug. 13 at 9:15 a.m., troopers with Pennsylvania State Police Troop H- Lykens Station reportedly responded to a three-vehicle crash in Upper Paxton Township.

Wade Burkholder, 30, who was involved in the crash, reportedly fled the scene on foot.

As a result, Burkholder has multiple active warrants stemming from the crash. He has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fraud alter registration place, fraud alter inspection without insurance, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, driving while suspended, possession of a prohibited firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call the PSP Lykens station at (717) 362-8700 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted here.