Teenage serial graffiti artist arrested and charged after defacing more than 100 properties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After more than a year of investigating, York City Police arrested a serial graffiti artist connected to more than 100 reports of vandalism.

Officials were able to identify the suspect using the artist's graffiti markings, along with eyewitnesses and video surveillance. A search warrant for the suspect’s residence was granted to investigators and was conducted earlier in August.

“This isn’t art, this is an expression of ego,” said York City Mayor, Michael Helfrich during a press conference on Tuesday, August 29th.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested while attempting to deface the York City Library. He was charged with criminal mischief and institutional vandalism in connection with over one hundred graffiti reports.

“Right now, I have 101 counts against this individual, there are twenty-six victims, and the restitution or the amount of money for the damages is around $27,000,” said Frank Clark, a detective for York City Police.

Parking garages, churches, and other city properties were reported tagged throughout downtown York and Spring Garden Township. Officials confirm the suspect lives in the Dallastown Borough but has a guardian who works in the downtown York area.

Officials theorize the suspect would travel with their guardian downtown where they would commit the vandalisms. Investigators do not believe the guardian participated in the acts.

Despite the thousands of dollars in property damage, officials say the suspect will not be charged as an adult.

“These are juvenile allegations, this will go through the course of the juvenile justice system,” said Tim Barker, First Assistant District Attorney with the York County DA.

Due to his age, officials have not released the suspect’s identity. However, officials claim the suspect is cooperative and has confessed to the charges. He has even offered to assist in the cleanup process.

“What’s going to happen in this particular case with this individual is the first step is being held accountable,” Barker said.

Cleanup efforts are already underway in downtown York.

Though the suspect will face consequences, his story isn’t expected to end there. Officials hope to use him as an example for other artists struggling to express themselves positively.