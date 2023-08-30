Man wanted for Lancaster County shooting arrested in Texas

Two suspects, including Joseph Rivera Jr., 21, allegedly fired multiple rounds from handguns through a closed door, striking the victim in the leg.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old man is facing two counts of criminal attempted homicide for his alleged role in a 2022 shooting.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, on Oct. 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the Budget Host Inn along 2140 Lincoln Highway East for a shooting.

It was determined at the scene that a 16-year-old had been shot in a second-floor motel room. Two suspects allegedly fired multiple rounds from handguns while standing in the hallway through a closed door, striking the victim in the leg. She sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 19, 2023, Joseph Angel Rivera Jr., 21, was charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure for his alleged role in the shooting.

Then on July 21, Rivera Jr. was arrested in Victoria, Texas by members of the Victoria City Police Department and U.S. Marshall's Office.

Rivera was extradited back to Lancaster on Aug. 6 and arraigned. His bail was set at $500,000.