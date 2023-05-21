Man arrested in connection to Lancaster County homicide

Jeremy Osorio Melendez, 19, is alleged to have shot a 29-year-old man who died at the hospital from his injuries.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update: Police say Jeremy Osorio Melendez turned himself in on Sunday morning.

Osorio Melendez arrived at East Hempfield Township Police Department alongside his attorney.

He is accused of shooting and killing Jordan Scott, 29, of Lancaster.

Police say the men knew each other.

Previous: Police are looking for the suspect they say is responsible for the shooting death of a man on Saturday.

Jeremy Osorio Melendez, 19, is wanted by police after he allegedly shot a 29-year-old man who died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say the shooting happened on the 2900 block of Terry Lane.

Osorio Melendez is facing charges of criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.