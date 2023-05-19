York man charged in 2022 murder of security guard in Berks County

David Hartsook, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with the shooting death of Troy Rickenbach on August 6, 2022. Another man was wounded in the shooting.

YORK, Pa. — State Police have charged a York man in connection to a shooting that killed one person and wounded another in Morgantown last year.

David Brian Hartsook, 34, was charged Thursday with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and related firearms violations following an investigation by State Police of the alleged shooting, which occurred on August 6, 2022.

Hartsook was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon, according to State Police.

Investigators said Hartsook shot and killed private security guard Troy A. Rickenbach, 34, of West Reading, and wounded Rafael A. Yambo, 43, of Reading, as the two men patrolled an area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.

Police believe Hartsook was in the process of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the area at the time of the shooting.