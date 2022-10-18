Carlisle police searching for woman wanted for child abuse allegations

Takiya Keller is wanted for allegedly striking her daughter on multiple occasions, with multiple objects, according to the criminal affidavit.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a Carlisle woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police stated in a report that Keller's daughter reportedly ran away from home on Sept. 6. She was located and brought to a local hospital.

Reportedly, Keller's daughter had a visible, bleeding injury on her cheek and an obscured cut on the side of her head, among additional injuries. She allegedly told police that her mother had struck her with a phone and curtain rod, which is why she ran away from home.

According to police, the victim had multiple injuries and scars. She also appeared to be malnourished.

In an interview with the victim on Sept. 16, she alleged Keller had previously struck her with a curtain rod, a phone, a hammer, a spatula, and a belt. The victim also alleged she had been strangled with a cord and cut with a knife in the past.

Medical records showed the victim had been to the ER four times over two years.

Keller has been charged with endangering the welfare of her child.