Man sentenced after beating woman, leaving her needing multiple facial reconstruction surgeries in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A jury found a Dauphin County man guilty of aggravated assault causing bodily injury after he assaulted his girlfriend in 2019.

Sergio Martinez, 38, was in a relationship with the victim when he assaulted her during an argument about his suspicions of her cheating according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

The victim told authorities that Martinez thought she was cheating on him and when she tried to leave during their argument, he punched her in the eye causing fractures to the side of her face.

Later that same day, Martinez started arguing with the victim again over her facial injury because she wouldn't stop crying. He then climbed on top of her and started punching her in the face again, police said.

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures and had to have multiple facial reconstruction surgeries.

The district attorney's office says Martinez had previously been convicted of aggravated assault, therefore, was facing a mandatory minimum sentence for the second felony crime of violence.

During the trial, the victim told the court she now suffers from ongoing health issues from the injuries, facial scarring, and multiple surgeries.

Judge Richard A. Lewis sentenced Martinez to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional institute.