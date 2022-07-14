Police searching for missing man last seen in Dauphin County

Elijah Skeen was last seen going to a store in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg on Wednesday evening.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a missing man last seen in Dauphin County.

Skeen's family has not heard from him since and are concerned due to Skeen being from another state and not familiar with the area. Skeen's family contacted police Wednesday night.

Skeen was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.