Lebanon man arrested after stabbing victim in neck outside restaurant

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County stabbing left two injured outside a Swatara Township restaurant.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Jonestown Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a stabbing at Frog's Hollow Tavern and Restaurant in Swatara Township at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Lamonte Boyce, 41, from Lebanon, allegedly got into an argument with the victim outside the restaurant.

According to officials, the altercation became physical and Boyce pulled a folding knife from his back pocket and stabbed the victim in the neck and abdomen.

Boyce also allegedly cut an employee of the establishment on the hand, then fled the scene.

Police located Boyce and arrested him on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.