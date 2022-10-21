Two sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Dauphin County murder

Mason Quailes and Marcus Garner were convicted of second-degree murder, burglary and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County jury sentenced two men to life in prison for their role in a 2020 murder.

Mason Quailes (pictured left) and Marcus Garner (pictured right) were convicted of second-degree murder, burglary and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

Quailes and Garner were charged with the murder of Ismail Lewis on the morning of Sept. 2, 2020.

According to police, Shnasia Peterson was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend, Lewis, in the 500 block of North Front Street in Steelton Borough.

Peterson reportedly called a friend, who put her in touch with Quailes. When he heard about the domestic incident, Quailes and Garner went to Peterson's house.

According to police, Quailes and Garner were both armed with handguns. Peterson reportedly told Quailes and Gardner what had happened and that she had the PIN numbers for Lewis's bank cards.

The trio agreed on a plan for Quailes and Garner to beat up Lewis and take his bank cards so they could split the money.

Police reports state that Quailes and Garner went to Lewis's house to fight, but it quickly became clear that Lewis was not going to allow himself to be robbed.

The men then drew their guns, pistol-whipped Lewis on top of the head and shot him.

Between the two of them, Lewis was shot at six times and struck five. One bullet went through his heart and left lung, which proved fatal.

“The teamwork demonstrated by the officers who were on scene and who conducted the follow-up investigation was impressive and ensured that two very dangerous criminals would be held accountable," said First Assistant District Attorney Mike Sprow.