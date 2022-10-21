York City Police looking for individual behind string of robberies

Cash has been the primary reason for these robberies.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is looking for an individual who they believe has been behind a string of robberies across the city.

“It has been since January, it’s more than 5 less than 10 that we’re associating one particular person to these robberies," said Detective Supervisor Tiffany Pitts with the York City Police Department.

Officials say there’s not a specific type of business that's being robbed, it’s any business that is open at the time of the robbery. Cash has been the primary reason for these robberies.

“They’ve used instruments such as weapons to get that result, to get the cash," said Pitts.

At least one of those robberies was by threat according to police.

“A threat of violence, so, that’s why we want to get it out to the public. Anytime an individual wants to threaten somebody’s life, it’s very important. We want everybody to know," said Pitts.

One of the outlets officials have been using to find the responsible suspect and alert the community is social media.

“We’ll post on our platforms with the City of York Police Department information we want the public to know [and] share, for their safety, to assist us in solving crimes. This is something that we want to stop, and in order to do that, it’s power by numbers," said Pitts.

Police urge anyone with information to reach out to the York City Police Department.