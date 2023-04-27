Cell phone video shows tense police traffic stop in Cumberland County

The man in the video has been arrested and charged with several offenses, including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — A cell phone camera captured a tense police traffic stop in Lemoyne on Tuesday afternoon.

The video was posted anonymously to a public Facebook group, where many have expressed anger and frustration in response to the officers’ actions.

Court documents state the West Shore Regional Police officer spotted Ricardo Torres-Cintron’s car on S. Third Street and pulled him over at the Lemoyne Mart gas station.

Police say Torres-Cintron initially got out of his car and told the officer he was going to pump gas. The officer asked him to get back in his vehicle and he complied.

Torres-Cintron was told he was being pulled over for his tinted windows and was asked for his license, registration, and insurance.

According to a police affidavit, that’s when the officer noticed a gun inside the car. He asked Torres-Cintron if he had a concealed carry permit and requested that he get out of the vehicle.

Officers say the man didn’t listen and had to be forcefully removed by multiple officers.

That's when the cell phone video starts rolling.

In the video, officers are heard threatening Torres-Cintron multiple times with a taser and they can be seen pushing him up against his car.

Torres-Cintron yells several profanities and claims he wasn’t doing anything.

The three officers wrestle him to the ground and put him in handcuffs, which is when Torres-Cintron says he has a concealed carry permit.

Court documents say Torres-Cintron was “actively resistant” while in his vehicle and continued to pull his hands and body away from officers.

West Shore Regional Police would not comment on the incident when asked about it Thursday by FOX43, only saying that all use of force incidents, including this case, are reviewed per their department policy.

Court records show Torres-Cintron is being charged with several offenses, including:

Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked

Unlawful activities

In the affidavit, responding officers say their in-car and body cameras recorded the entire incident.

FOX43 has filed an ACT 22 request for that video footage, after the West Shore Regional Police Chief said it would not be released publicly as it is now evidence in a criminal case.