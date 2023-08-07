Arrest made in Lancaster County shots fired incident

Lancaster police announced that John Walls, 20, was arrested in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred on Saturday.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Harrisburg Pike and North Pine Street to investigate reported shots fired. However, additional information revealed that a vehicle crash had occurred in the same area just as police began to respond.

John Walls, 20, was discovered by police after allegedly fleeing the scene with a stolen handgun. It was also uncovered that the crashed car, a white Infinity sedan, was reported stolen from a nearby jurisdiction, according to police.

Officers stated that spent shell casings and damaged property at the scene indicated that gunshots were fired prior to police arrival; it was later confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the gunshots.

Walls was charged with two counts of felony receiving stolen property, among other charges by Detective Steve Owens of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Bureau is still seeking any witnesses from the incident, or potential video evidence sources from the area that may assist investigators.