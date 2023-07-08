Survivors of deadly I-81 bus crash recall traumatic night

Three people were killed and dozens more injured after a charter bus slammed into another car on I-81 in Dauphin County on Sunday night.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It was a traumatic night for the more than 50 passengers aboard a charter tour bus that crashed on Interstate 81 in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County Sunday night.

“I saw people moving left and right shouting ‘My wife is dead, my son is dead’ and I saw them on the floor, lifeless," said Matthew Oshiafi.

The bus, operated by Boston-based Super Lucky Tour Company, was on its way to Ohio from New York City amid heavy rain when state police say its driver came around a curve and slammed into a car stopped in traffic.

Three people were killed in the crash.

“I just felt the bus veer a little sharper than I thought it should and I looked up and before you knew, it flipped," said Hannah Fields.

Fields was on the bus with her 6-year-old daughter.

She currently lives in New York and was traveling to Ohio to drop her daughter off with her mother, before heading to Las Vegas for a pool competition.

“Luckily [my daughter is] good and I walked away with a broken shoulder so we’re blessed and happy to be alive," Fields said.

Fourty-seven others were also taken to local hospitals. The majority of the patients were treated and released by Monday afternoon.

Families were reunited at the Chambers Hill Fire Department, where another bus came to pick up passengers and take them back on their original journey.

“We were able to get them a meal for breakfast, provide care and comfort, blankets, pillows, a place to sleep if they wanted to take a nap," said Melinda Rosario, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross.

“I’m still a little shaken up, I’m not really scared but it opened up my eyes to a lot of things," said K Sanago, another passenger. "You gotta be grateful for things.”

UPMC released the following statement: "UPMC Community Osteopathic treated a total of 21 patients from the overnight bus accident on Interstate-81. 20 patients were treated and released. One adult remains hospitalized."

As of late Monday afternoon, the names of the victims killed in the crash had not yet been released by police. Police have also not yet said if the bus's driver will face charges.

FOX43 spoke with the manager of Super Lucky Tour Company, Peter Chan, Monday afternoon.

He said the driver was one of the people hospitalized and he had not had the chance to speak with him yet.

When asked if he had anything to say to the other victims involved in the crash, Chan said "I'm sorry."