Franklin County man facing criminal charges for allegedly running a human trafficking ring

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with operating a human trafficking ring.

Criminal charges have been filed against Joseph "Jay" Pulizzi, 37, from Chambersburg for operating a human trafficking ring across Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry and York Counties.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the charges against Pulizzi including felony counts of trafficking of individuals, involuntary servitude and aggravated assault.

The Office of Attorney General investigation revealed that Pulizzi targeted women and deceived them into having paid sexual encounters with customers recruited online.

“The facts of this case are extremely disturbing. The defendant targeted vulnerable women, deceiving them into his sex work operation, and controlling them with violence and threats,” AG Henry said.

“Our office is committed to combating human trafficking and standing up for the victims who feel they have no alternative to continuing to endure a horrific cycle of abuse," she continued.

Pulizzi was arrested in Chambersburg, Franklin County and was remanded to Dauphin County Prison without bail.

The charges were filed and will be prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

Through the investigation, it was learned that Pulizzi reportedly recruited and exploited at least seven victims. Many of his victims were suffering from substance use disorders, homelessness, and other hardships.

Pulizzi allegedly lured them in with promises of significant amounts of money, along with housing and security, in exchange for unspecified services.

Instead, the victims were forced to stay in hotel rooms or other temporary lodgings, and deceived into performing sex acts and receiving little or none of the proceeds.

Pulizzi primarily used the website “Skip the Games” to arrange paid sexual encounters with buyers, using photos of the victims, who did not give Pulizzi permission to post them online.

The victims were then forced to meet with the buyers and perform sexual acts in exchange for money, which Pulizzi allegedly pocketed the majority of.