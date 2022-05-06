Lancaster man sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and attempted homicide

Anton Callaham, 43, of the 100 block of East Liberty Street, was sentenced to 7 ½ to 15 years in prison after stabbing a 38-year-old male victim on April 24, 2020.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster City man who was charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault in a stabbing that occurred in 2020 pleaded guilty this week, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Around 5:15 a.m. that day two years ago, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 900 block of Lititz Avenue for the report of a stabbing. A resident of that area had reported the crime after the male victim had knocked on their door yelling for help, as he had multiple stab wounds and lacerations to his torso, also according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Through investigation, Callaham was identified and arrested. He was later identified by the victim, who knew him only as "Vegas." Officers later discovered that Callaham had a phone number registered to him with a Las Vegas area code, also according to the DA.