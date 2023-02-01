Lancaster County man charged with homicide following deadly DUI crash

Officers filed charges Wednesday, Feb. 1 against 63-year-old Larry K. Rapp. He faces several charges including homicide by vehicle.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police have filed charges following a deadly crash on Dec. 3, 2022.

West Hempfield Township Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Larry K. Rapp, 63.

Rapp has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, seven different counts of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and summary offenses for disregarding traffic lanes and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.

On Dec. 3 at 1:17 a.m., police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Prospect Road, south of the intersection with Garfield Road, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Officers alleged seeing a white Ford Bronco with heavy front-end damage and Rapp outside the car being treated by EMS. They also found a dead passenger in the front right seat.

The victim's cause of death was ruled as multiple traumatic injuries due to the crash, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

Police said a crash reconstruction showed tire marks in the grass roadway edge leading down an embankment. The car reportedly struck three trees before coming to a final rest by the road.

According to police, the weather was clear at the time of the crash and there were no attempts at evasive steering or braking.

Officers and EMS at the scene reported a heavy odor of alcohol coming from Rapp. An executed search warrant for a blood sample revealed that Rapp's BAC was 0.22%, nearly three times over the legal limit.

Cocaine and THC, the major psychoactive component of marijuana, were also allegedly found in Rapp's blood sample.