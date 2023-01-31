Pa. police searching for man accused of shooting 16-year-old

Daronte Anthony Brown is wanted for the Jan. 21 shooting of the teen in the upper right side of her leg.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a man wanted for criminal attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old girl.

Daronte Anthony Brown, 18, is wanted for the Jan. 21 shooting of the teen in the upper right side of her leg. The victim was hospitalized and the bullet is still lodged in her left pelvic region with unknown internal damage.

According to police, Brown used a black handgun with a laser sight to shoot the girl in Red Roof Inn in Monroeville, Allegheny County.

Brown and his known, unnamed, conspirator are both reportedly armed.

Anyone with information on Brown's location has been asked to contact the Monroeville Police Department at 412-856-1111 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477.) Tipsters can also contact police here.