Chambersburg man arrested for raping juvenile victim

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police department announced the arrest of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

According to the victim, Delke Eustache, 18, of Chambersburg, raped her three times since her 12th birthday.

A social worker from Florida allegedly contacted Chambersburg police on Jan. 24 to pass along a voice recording of the victim stating that Eustache raped her several times.

The next day, Franklin County Children and Youth Services shared with officers that the victim told them Eustache had raped her several times over the past year, with the last instance being on Jan. 20, according to a criminal complaint.

During an interview with Chambersburg police on Jan. 27, the 12-year-old girl allegedly described to officers three separate instances of Eustache raping her.

A criminal complaint also states that an unidentified person told police that Eustache had admitted to having sex with the victim.