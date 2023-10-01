Lancaster County doctor arrested for sexual assault charges

Police say Vladimir Iakomi, a doctor at Plain Community Health Care in Bart Township, sexually assaulted a patient after they fell asleep.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz man was arrested on Saturday after reportedly sexually assaulting a patient.

The victim told police that they woke up 30 minutes later, face down, and noticed the doctor "aggressively rubbing and squeezing" their lower body.

Iakomi reportedly asked "Does this feel good?" prior to attempting to disrobe the patient.

State Police arrested Iakomi, and he was taken to Lancaster County Prison.