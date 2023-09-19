In-home health care worker charged with sexually assaulting patient's family member

During one of the encounters, police say the accused followed the victim into another room where he refused to let her leave before sexually assaulting her.

DUMFRIES, Va. — Police have arrested and charged an in-home health care worker in Virginia for allegedly sexually assaulting his patient's family member on more than one occasion.

Emmanuel Adaaquah, 31, of Dumfries, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of abduction, and one count of sexual battery. He is currently being held without bond.

On Monday, detectives with the Prince William County Police Department concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have happened at a home located in the Dumfries area of the county between Sept. 12-17. The investigation revealed that a victim, a 64-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted more than once during the above timeframe by Adaaquah who was working as an in-home health aide for a family member of the victim.

Further investigation revealed that during one of the encounters, Adaaquah followed the victim into another room, where he refused to let her leave before sexually assaulting her.

Adaaquah was arrested on Monday on the charges above.

