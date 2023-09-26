Chester County basketball coach, trainer accused of sexually assaulting 3 juvenile players between 2014-23

Zachary Ray, 31, of Wynnewood, is accused of touching the victims under the guise of stretching or performing "core checks," authorities claim.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A private basketball coach and trainer from Chester County has been charged in connection to the alleged sexual abuse of three juvenile victims while he was working as their coach, authorities announced Tuesday.

Zachary Ray, 31, of Wynnewood, is accused of sexually abusing the victims over a period of nine years, between 2014 and this year, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a press release.

The alleged abuse occurred while the victims were between the ages of 10 and 16, Ryan claimed.

All three victims reported that Ray would touch and rub them under the guise of stretching their muscles or performing a "core check," according to Ryan.

Ray is also accused of taking photos and videos of the victims. Evidence of the photos and videos were discovered on his phone and other electronic devices, Ryan claimed.

Ray was arrested by Chester County Detectives on September 25, and charged with aggravated indecent assault, child pornography, indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, and related offenses.

He is facing similar charges in Philadelphia and is awaiting trial there, Ryan said.

Ray posted bail after he was remanded to Chester County Prison on September 25. Bail was set at $250,000 by Magisterial District Judge Martin Goch.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Wednesday, October 4.

“The defendant preyed on the innocence of these child victims," Ryan said. "These kids and their families trusted him as a coach, a guide, and an instructor so they could grow as athletes, but instead, he violated them and altered the course of their lives with this horrible betrayal.