Maryland man charged with armed robbery of teen girl in Lancaster County

18-year-old Jakobi Frazier, of Cecilton, is accused of displaying a handgun and robbing a juvenile girl of her cell phone in an April 18 incident in Lititz.

LITITZ, Pa. — Update, 2:15 p.m. (May 13): Jakobi Frazier was taken into custody on May 12 in Cecil County (Md) Prison, where he was being held. He was returned to Lancaster County arraigned on the charges and remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $175,000 bail.

Previously

Police in Lancaster County are searching for a Maryland man accused of committing an armed robbery last month on the 900 block of Lititz Pike.

18-year-old Jakobi William Frazier, of Cecilton, is wanted on charges associated with felony robbery and possession of a firearm used as an instrument of crime, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

A juvenile female victim told police the robbery occurred around 7:20 p.m. on April 14. She was meeting with an acquaintance to exchange personal property when a passenger, later identified as Frazier, brandished a handgun and stole the victim's cell phone, police say.

The victim was unharmed, according to police.

Frazier is described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.