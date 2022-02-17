Police seek help in identifying indecent exposure suspect at Lancaster County store

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself in a Columbia Dollar General Store earlier this month.
According to Columbia Borough Police, the man entered the store on the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue at about 12:24 p.m. on February 7.
He allegedly exposed himself in front of a customer before leaving the store, police say.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at (717) 684-7735 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.