Crime

Police seek help in identifying indecent exposure suspect at Lancaster County store

Police say the suspect exposed himself inside a Dollar General Store on the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue shortly after noon on February 7.
Credit: Columbia Borough Police

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself in a Columbia Dollar General Store earlier this month.

According to Columbia Borough Police, the man entered the store on the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue at about 12:24 p.m. on February 7. 

He allegedly exposed himself in front of a customer before leaving the store, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at (717) 684-7735 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS. 

Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

