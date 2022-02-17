Police seek help in identifying indecent exposure suspect at Lancaster County store

Police say the suspect exposed himself inside a Dollar General Store on the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue shortly after noon on February 7.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself in a Columbia Dollar General Store earlier this month.

According to Columbia Borough Police, the man entered the store on the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue at about 12:24 p.m. on February 7.

He allegedly exposed himself in front of a customer before leaving the store, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at (717) 684-7735 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.

