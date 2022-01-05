Mountville man, former police officer charged with sending lewd videos on social media

Police say that Jayson Drouillard, 43, sent two explicit videos of himself to a victim via Facebook after sending similar messages several weeks earlier.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A former police officer from Lancaster County is facing charges after police say he sent sexually explicit videos of himself to another person on social media.

Jayson Drouillard, 43, is facing indecent exposure, open lewdness, and harassment, among other related charges for his role in the incident.

Drouillard allegedly sent two explicit videos of himself to a victim through Facebook on Dec. 4, 2021.

The victim told police that she had received similar messages from the same Facebook account several weeks prior to this incident.

Police said they were able to identify Drouillard and the bathroom in his home in the videos, and referred the case to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

A detective with Lancaster County filed the charges on Dec. 20, and the following day, county detectives and West Hempfield Township Police arrested Drouillard, and executed a search warrant at his home.

It's unknown if police found any evidence related to the case at Drouillard's home.

Authorities confirmed that Drouillard used to be employed as a Lancaster City Bureau of Police officer, but was not employed in the position at the time of the alleged incident.